Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Border Patrol: Officers find $3M worth of meth concealed with carrots at US-Mexico border

Border Patrol says more than $3 million worth of methamphetamine was discovered in a shipment...
Border Patrol says more than $3 million worth of methamphetamine was discovered in a shipment of carrots.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officers say they were able to seize a concealed shipment of methamphetamine worth millions of dollars from entering the United States.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, more than $3 million worth of meth was discovered in a shipment of carrots at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility in San Diego on Dec. 1.

Border Patrol officers said they found the concealed drugs as a 43-year-old truck driver tried to enter the country from Mexico. The driver had a valid border crossing card and was flagged for further examination, along with the truck and shipment.

According to the agency, officers found a total of 628 packages concealed within the shipment of carrots after a K-9 team alerted them to the presence of narcotics.

Officers said the narcotics were tested and identified as methamphetamine that weighed about 1,435 pounds with an estimated street value of more than $3 million.

“These types of narcotic interceptions play a critical role in our border security mission,” Otay Mesa Port Director Rosa Hernandez said. “Our officers will continue to remain vigilant, working hard to detect these smuggling techniques.”

The driver was transferred into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody for more processing. CBP officers seized the tractor-trailer and drugs.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen around 1 a.m. Dec. 8, 2022.
2 people escape from second floor in Henrico townhome fire

Latest News

FILE - J. Alexander Kueng and two other former Minneapolis officers were convicted of federal...
Former officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term
FILE - TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich., is pictured on June 25, 2017. U.S....
US reports another Takata air bag death, bringing toll to 33
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
FILE - Then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State address at the state...
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder