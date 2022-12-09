Angel Tree
A.P. Hill statue removal to start Monday

As the City of Richmond finalizes plans to remove the last Confederate statue still standing, a new appeal is emerging from A.P. Hill’s descendants.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Removal of the A.P. Hill statue in the city’s north side will begin on Monday, sources confirmed.

The statue at the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road is the last Confederate statue owned by the city that is still standing.

Back in October, a Richmond Circuit Court judge ruled in the city’s favor to move forward with the removal.

A recent appeal calls into question who gets to remove Hill.

The general, killed in the Civil War, is buried under the statue.

Hill’s remains will head to a Culpeper cemetery. After the statue and 45 granite blocks are removed, plans call for the area to be paved so drivers don’t have to navigate the cumbersome circle at the intersection.

