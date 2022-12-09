1 man dead in south Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has died in Richmond after getting shot Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. on Dec. 9, police responded to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and did not find any victims. However, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 5600 block of Warwick Road.

Detectives have determined that the man was shot in the 2200 block of Ruffin Road and attempted to take himself to a local hospital.

The male was transported to the hospital by EMS, where he succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Earlier reports from RPD said a woman was also injured in the shooting, but police did not find another person shot.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

