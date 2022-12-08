TSA stops 21st gun of the year at RIC

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration stopped a man from carrying a loaded handgun onto a Richmond flight on Thursday morning.

This is the 21st gun that TSA has caught at checkpoints this year, surpassing the 2021 total.

TSA says in Thursday’s incident, a Chester man had a gun loaded with seven bullets.

“The man told officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him,” TSA said in a news release.

This year marks the third straight year that at least 20 guns have been caught at RIC checkpoints. Last year 20 guns were found; 22 were found in 2020.

