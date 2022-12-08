Angel Tree
TSA stops 21st gun of the year at RIC

This surpasses last year’s total and is one away from tying the 2020 number
Upon spotting the weapon Thursday, TSA officials alerted airport police, who responded to the...
Upon spotting the weapon Thursday, TSA officials alerted airport police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun, and cited the man on a weapons violation.(Photo: TSA)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration stopped a man from carrying a loaded handgun onto a Richmond flight on Thursday morning.

This is the 21st gun that TSA has caught at checkpoints this year, surpassing the 2021 total.

TSA says in Thursday’s incident, a Chester man had a gun loaded with seven bullets.

“The man told officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him,” TSA said in a news release.

This year marks the third straight year that at least 20 guns have been caught at RIC checkpoints. Last year 20 guns were found; 22 were found in 2020.

