Thursday Forecast: Some morning fog, then a mostly cloudy day

Some spotty light rain chances through Sunday morning
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:14 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s not much rain the forecast over the next four days, but a decent amount of clouds and some spotty light rain is possible

Thursday: A foggy, cloudy start, then Mostly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Cloudy. A few showers possible but most areas stay dry. Lows in the low 40s, high around 47. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 40s

Sunday: Cloudy with morning light rain possible, then partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s. highs in the upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible in the afternoon. Lows in the low 30s, high around 50 (Rain Chance: 40%)

