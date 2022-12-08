News to Know: UVA suspect in court; schools to consider medication to fight overdoses; fog possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for your Thursday:

UVA Shooting Suspect Due in Court

Christopher Jones - the man charged with killing three UVA football players last month - is due in court for a status hearing.

Christopher Jones - the man charged with killing three University of Virginia football players last month - is due in court Thursday for a status hearing.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 at a parking garage behind UVA’s drama building. Police say the students were returning from a field trip at the time of the shooting.

Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr. were killed. Two other people were injured.

Henrico Schools to Consider Naloxone

School leaders are looking at partnering with VDH to give trained school nurses access to this medication that can reverse an opioid overdose.

The Henrico County School Board is looking at partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to give trained nurses access to naloxone, a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The school board is scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon to discuss the medication.

This comes as opioid overdoses are spiking across the country and in Central Virginia.

Areas of Fog Possible

Thursday will see a cloudy and foggy start. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 50s.

Cloudy conditions are expected to continue through the weekend.

Click/tap here for the full forecast.

Chesapeake Walmart Not Expected to Close

Walmart says it is not planning to close the Chesapeake Walmart, the site of a deadly shooting last month.

A spokesperson for Walmart says the store is being cleared out for a remodel and will reopen after that.

The store is also donating numerous items. Salvageable food is being donated to food banks. Toys are being donated to a local nonprofit to give to children during the holidays.

Virginia State Police Reponds to Details of ‘Catfishing’ Suspect

New details coming to light about the former Virginia State Trooper accused in a deadly catfishing case.

The disturbing past of the “catfishing” law enforcement officer accused of killing a California family is raising questions about hiring procedures at Virginia agencies.

The hiring process to become a law enforcement officer takes weeks of background checks and examinations, but experts say some things can slip through the cracks.

Before Austin Lee Edwards graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy in January this year, he reportedly had a troubled past that went unnoticed. Abingdon Police said that on Feb. 8, 2016, Edwards threatened to kill himself and his father after using a kitchen knife to cut open his hand.

Rep. McEachin Laid to Rest

Around 1,500 people attended McEachin’s funeral service at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church.

Hundreds of people gathered to say their final farewell to Congressman Donald McEachin at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church in Henrico on Wednesday morning.

“A big brother is what he was to me, and I’m certain he was so many other things to so many other people,” Tyrone Nelson with the Henrico Board of Supervisors said.

“It’s a really sad day. With the passing of Donald McEachin, Virginia lost a great leader, a whole lot of us, including me, lost a great friend, and I think you’re seeing the kind of turnout here to celebrate his life and to celebrate the fact that he was a man of deep faith and of great public service,” said U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said.

Final Thought

“Opportunities don’t just happen, you create them.” ~ Chris Grosser

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.