New report finds antisemitism incidents increasing around the Commonwealth

By John Hood
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new report released by the Commission to Combat Antisemitism suggests Virginia is not the worst state when it comes to these types of incidents, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen.

“Let’s make no mistake, antisemitism is on the rise,” Daniel Staffenberg, with the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, said.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin established the commission on his first day of office after an increase in antisemitic incidents occurring nationally and in Virginia.

The commission is tasked with analyzing trends in antisemitism nationally and the Commonwealth, according to the governor’s office. It’s also required to examine the root causes of antisemitism and proposes solutions to hold hate crime perpetrators accountable, support victims and stop antisemitism before it starts.

Before even reading the group’s findings, Staffenberg knew first hand the Commonwealth has seen an increase in antisemitic harassment and vandalism.

Some of those incidents include flyers left outside some homes in Chesterfield earlier this year.

According to the report, nearly 400 incidents were reported in the Commonwealth last year compared to almost 300 in 2020.

“There are many, many incidents which don’t go reported either their one-on-one incidents and somebody blows them off,” he said.

One of the many recommendations from the report to solve the issue is to strengthen hate crime policing and data collection.

The report also suggests improving the Virginia Department of Education’s standards of learning when it comes to teaching about the Holocaust and Judaism.

“There’s no one at fault; our educators are taught how to do math and reading and science, and then sometimes we saddle them with teaching the Holocaust in the environment of today, and that’s a challenge,” Staffenberg said.

With recent well-known influencers making antisemitic comments, Staffenberg said he hopes everyone takes time to read the report to stop these kinds of things from happening.

“In this case, people with influence are really doing damage in so many ways to the Jewish community and we also know that words often precede physical or other acts of violence,” Staffenberg said. “It needs to be stamped out from our leadership and from everyone in the community.”

