Man suspected of shooting into Prince George home faces 14 charges

Patrick Owens faces with 13 felonies and one misdemeanor charge.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Prince George County Police Department says a 41-year-old man faces 14 charges after they say he shot into an occupied home early Wednesday.

Police say the incident happened just after midnight in the 2800 block of Manchester Drive.

“Officers discovered several bullets penetrated the residence,” police said in a news release on Thursday.

Detectives immediately began investigating and arrested Patrick Owens, a Prince George County resident.

He was charged with 13 felonies and one misdemeanor. The charges are as follows:

  • Five counts of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
  • Five counts of Attempted Malicious Wounding
  • Two counts of Felony Violation of Protective Order
  • Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony
  • Reckless Handling of Firearm

Owens is currently being held at the Riverside Regional Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

