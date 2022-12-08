Man suspected of shooting into Prince George home faces 14 charges

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Prince George County Police Department says a 41-year-old man faces 14 charges after they say he shot into an occupied home early Wednesday.

Police say the incident happened just after midnight in the 2800 block of Manchester Drive.

“Officers discovered several bullets penetrated the residence,” police said in a news release on Thursday.

Detectives immediately began investigating and arrested Patrick Owens, a Prince George County resident.

He was charged with 13 felonies and one misdemeanor. The charges are as follows:

Five counts of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling

Five counts of Attempted Malicious Wounding

Two counts of Felony Violation of Protective Order

Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony

Reckless Handling of Firearm

Owens is currently being held at the Riverside Regional Jail with no bond.

