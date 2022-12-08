Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Guitar gifted by Marie Antoinette up for auction

A rare guitar believed to be a gift from Marie Antoinette is expected to sell for $84,000.
A rare guitar believed to be a gift from Marie Antoinette is expected to sell for $84,000.(Aguttes Auction House)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A guitar thought to have belonged to Marie Antoinette is expected to sell for up to $84,000 at auction later this week.

A French auction house lists the late 18th century “Trianon Guitar” as a rare type of instrument created in Paris around 1775.

An expert with the auction house said the guitar is exquisite aesthetically and technical, calling it a “treasure of refinement.”

The auction house notes there is no documentation accompanying it.

Based on historical documents, however, the instrument is believed to be a gift from the last queen of France before the French revolution to a marquise in her inner circle.

The instrument was preserved by the marquise’s descendants.

It’s on display in France until Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter La Niña pattern, in a graphic from Climate.gov
Winter 2022-23: Another La Niña year could have big impacts
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify woman hit and killed crossing Midlothian Turnpike
The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider offensive....
Carytown billboard has community upset
Shortly after canceling the Family Foundation's reservation, Metzger’s Bar & Butchery released...
Conservative organization denied reservation at Richmond restaurant
Charles Hayes, 44, of Richmond and Christopher Seay, 43, of Chesterfield have both been charged...
2 men arrested after witness alerts police to attempted catalytic converter theft

Latest News

Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested Tuesday in Belize. He is wanted by the Douglas...
Kansas man wanted in Nebraska woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
Authorities in Washington State say freezing fog contributed to a 30-vehicle crash.
30-car pileup closes highway in snow, freezing fog conditions
For the first time since demolition began in August, the demolition of the Ramada is visible on...
Ramada Inn demolition ahead of schedule Petersburg city officials say
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Colorado Springs, Colo., Police Department shared via...
FBI got tip about Colorado nightclub shooting suspect a day before 2021 arrest