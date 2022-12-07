Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

‘Wordle’ is Google’s top search of 2022

The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based...
The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based word-guessing game owned by the New York Times.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Google has published its Year-In-Search list for 2022 which is a look back at the top trending searches of the year.

The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based word-guessing game owned by the New York Times.

Other top searches included “Johnny Depp” in the people category and the actors’ category, “Novak Djokovic” in the athletes’ category and “Ukraine” in the news category.

“Ukraine” was also the third highest trending search overall, just behind “India versus England” in the number two spot and “Wordle” at number one.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter La Niña pattern, in a graphic from Climate.gov
Winter 2022-23: Another La Niña year could have big impacts
The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider offensive....
Carytown billboard has community upset
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Woman killed after being struck by car on Midlothian Turnpike
Glenwood Farms
Henrico County leaders searching for new Glenwood Farms property owner
Charles Hayes, 44, of Richmond and Christopher Seay, 43, of Chesterfield have both been charged...
2 men arrested after witness alerts police to attempted catalytic converter theft

Latest News

FILE - New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home...
AP source: Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal
The trooper was caught in the door and dragged about 3 miles as the SUV drove up to 115 mph...
VSP trooper dragged by SUV along I-295, suspect arrested
Systemic flaws are being blamed for Hertz falsely claiming its cars were stolen.
Hertz settles for $168M after customers were arrested over false stolen car reports
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of James Kelly - who began working at the store as an overnight...
Second $50M lawsuit filed against Walmart after mass shooting