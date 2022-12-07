Wednesday Forecast: Warm and Cloudy with spotty light rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The rain chances keep coming, but today’s will be spotty and light. Only a few hundredths of an inch excpected.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few light showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-60s (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s

Friday: Areas of light rain. Lows in the low 40s, high in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 40s

