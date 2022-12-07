Angel Tree
Virginia football players granted extra year of eligibility

A former player at the school, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is facing three counts of second-degree murder and other charges in the shooting.(WDBJ7)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility to Virginia football players whose eligibility has expired in the aftermath of the slaying of three members of the team.

The school confirmed the decision Wednesday. Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed last month as they returned to campus from a field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C.

A former player at the school, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is facing three counts of second-degree murder and other charges in the shooting.

A fourth player, Mike Hollins, and student Marlee Morgan were injured in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

