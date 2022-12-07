Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Virginia Attorney General secures $16.8 million from e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL

JUUL Settlement
JUUL Settlement(KFYR-TV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced Virginia’s participation in a bipartisan coalition of 33 states in securing a $434.9 million settlement from e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL Labs.

The settlement is an attempt to resolve allegations of nationwide efforts to lure America’s youth into using “vaping” products.

The settlement claims JUUL has used social media marketing, concealable e-cigarette designs, youth-friendly flavors and other means to addict a
young Americans to nicotine since 2015.

The terms of the settlement require JUUL to pay Virginia at least $16.8 million with the first payment of $1.58 million to be paid after the settlement is approved in court.

“I am proud of my office’s efforts to address the harm caused in this case nationwide and here in Virginia. Our consumer protection section will continue to work tirelessly to hold bad actors accountable when they disregard the health and welfare of Virginians, particularly our youth,” said Attorney General Miyares.

The settlement will prohibit JUUL from engaging in various misleading youth-focused marketing tactics.

Attorney General Miyares has filed the settlement Tuesday, Dec. 6 as a proposed Consent Judgment in the City of Richmond Circuit Court.

Even though Virginia has joined the agreement, the settlement will still require court approval.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider offensive....
Carytown billboard has community upset
The winter La Niña pattern, in a graphic from Climate.gov
Winter 2022-23: Another La Niña year could have big impacts
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Woman killed after being struck by car on Midlothian Turnpike
Glenwood Farms
Henrico County leaders searching for new Glenwood Farms property owner

Latest News

Shortly after canceling the Family Foundation's reservation, Metzger’s Bar & Butchery released...
Conservative organization denied reservation at Richmond restaurant
The new Midlothian Station 5 will serve an area covering 22.8 square miles, including a...
Chesterfield Fire and EMS to host Midlothian Station 5 dedication ceremony
Henrico Police says four students have been arrested for the same crime this year, on top of 11...
‘We continue to look at every angle’: Henrico Schools considers metal detectors across district
Cut-your-own Christmas tree farms face challenges from mother nature
Cut-your-own Christmas tree farms face challenges from mother nature