Virginia Attorney General secures $16.8 million from e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced Virginia’s participation in a bipartisan coalition of 33 states in securing a $434.9 million settlement from e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL Labs.

The settlement is an attempt to resolve allegations of nationwide efforts to lure America’s youth into using “vaping” products.

The settlement claims JUUL has used social media marketing, concealable e-cigarette designs, youth-friendly flavors and other means to addict a

young Americans to nicotine since 2015.

The terms of the settlement require JUUL to pay Virginia at least $16.8 million with the first payment of $1.58 million to be paid after the settlement is approved in court.

“I am proud of my office’s efforts to address the harm caused in this case nationwide and here in Virginia. Our consumer protection section will continue to work tirelessly to hold bad actors accountable when they disregard the health and welfare of Virginians, particularly our youth,” said Attorney General Miyares.

The settlement will prohibit JUUL from engaging in various misleading youth-focused marketing tactics.

Attorney General Miyares has filed the settlement Tuesday, Dec. 6 as a proposed Consent Judgment in the City of Richmond Circuit Court.

Even though Virginia has joined the agreement, the settlement will still require court approval.

