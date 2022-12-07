Ukrainian ballerina set to perform in Richmond Ballet’s Nutcracker

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Ballet is preparing for a big performance with a special guest who has captured the hearts of everyone on and off stage.

Kristina Kadashevych, a principal ballet dancer from Ukraine, will be in the spotlight to dazzle the audience, even in the face of the devastation back home.

The war in Ukraine has made it extremely difficult for ballerinas to continue to work in their profession. That’s why it was a no-brainer for the Richmond Ballet to invite Kristina Kadashevych to perform in their production of The Nutcracker.

“I fell in love when I first saw ballet,” she said. “I was about five. I always wanted to dance. It was my dream.”

For Kadashevych, ballet is a labor of love. She has spent her entire life training and dancing professionally in Ukraine. Ever since Russia’s invasion, life has never been the same.

“It’s a really difficult time for all ballet dancers from Ukraine,” Kadashevych said. “Almost all theaters in Ukraine are closed now, so we don’t have work at home. Everybody is in a difficult situation.”

Stoner Winslett, longtime Artistic Director at the Richmond Ballet, wanted to help these ballerinas and reached out to a mutual friend, Igor Antonov.

“He started talking to people the way you do in the dance world, it’s a very small world, and identified Kristina,” Winslett said.

Now, Kadashevych is set to play several lead roles in the Richmond Ballet’s Nutcracker performances, such as Snow Queen, Sugar Plum Fairy and Mrs. Silberhaus.

“The most challenging is to be separated from your home, your family, your friends, to be alone in someplace,” Kadashevych said.

“Our hearts just go out to Kristina, her son, her parents are still in the Ukraine, so that’s really unimaginable for us what that must be like,” Winslett said.

While it has been tough for Kadashevych, she says the first day of on-stage rehearsal made her heart soar.

“For a long time, I wasn’t on stage, and so yesterday it was ‘oh finally’ it was an amazing feeling,” she said. “You feel like magic comes true.”

The other dancers with the Richmond Ballet have become her temporary family.

“They love having her here. They love having an influence from another part of the world but still in our common language of ballet,” Winslett said.

“I’m happy that I’m here because here I met beautiful, wonderful people, and I don’t feel lonely, and I don’t feel lost,” Kadashevych said.

If you want to see Kristina Kadashevych perform in this year’s Nutcracker, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.