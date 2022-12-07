Superintendent of Loudoun County Schools fired following special grand jury report

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Loudoun County School Board has voted unanimously to fire its superintendent.

NBC4 reports that this comes just two days after a special grand jury released a report on how Loudoun County Schools handled two sexual assault cases involving the same student.

A 14-year-old student sexually assaulted a female student at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021 but was allowed to transfer to another school where he sexually assaulted another female student in Oct. of 2021.

NBC4 says the teen was later convicted in juvenile court.

The grand jury concluded that school administrators looked out for their own interests rather than the best interest of the school district throughout their handling of the cases.

The grand jury also found the second sexual assault could have been prevented.

