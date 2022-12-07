Second $50M lawsuit filed against Walmart after mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - A second Walmart employee has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company following the mass shooting in Chesapeake.

WAVY reports the lawsuit was filed on behalf of James Kelly - who began working at the store as an overnight stocking clerk on Aug. 1 of this year.

The lawsuit lists several of the same details as the first. It alleges that Walmart was negligent in its hiring and continued employment of Andre Bing and is ultimately liable for the shooting.

Both lawsuits claim employees had alerted Walmart to Bing’s disturbing behavior - adding that he was “known for being a mean and cruel supervisor.”

One attorney says the lawsuits may be a challenge to win because the employees will have to prove Walmart knew the shooter was a liability and continued to employ him.

