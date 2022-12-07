Angel Tree
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Henrico

Animal may have had contact with a dog
Henrico County has had five confirmed rabies cases in 2022.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department says a raccoon that was captured in the 100 block of Seven Pines Avenue on Friday tested positive for rabies.

Police say they were called to the area where a dog was barking at the raccoon, which was trapped under a deck.

“Contact between the dog and the raccoon was probable,” police said in a news release. “The dog will be quarantined on the owner’s property. There were no other animal or human exposures reported.”

This is the fifth confirmed rabies case in Henrico County this year.

“Please report abnormal wildlife behavior and any possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at 804-501-5000,” police said.

