Peeping tom caught on camera exposing himself in Museum District

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some neighbors in Richmond’s Museum District are having a hard time sleeping at night after they caught a peeping tom on camera looking into their windows and exposing himself.

While many people are stopping on Hanover Ave. to check out the great holiday lights, one person has been making a stop for weeks that’s leaving residents uncomfortable.

“I thought I heard a noise and was just immediately flooded with anxiety and couldn’t go back to sleep for hours,” Isabel Cooke, who just moved to Hanover Ave., said.

As many deal with adjustments when they move to a new area, Cooke said; unfortunately, she’s been dealing with a creeper.

“I was leaving my apartment around 7:30 p.m. on a Friday and was unlocking my bike in the back alley when I noticed a man masturbating with a view directly into my living room window,” Cooke said.

She said she was speechless and told the man to leave.

Cooke said the man apologized to her, making her think it was just a bizarre incident until she heard a knock at her window a few days later.

“I went around to my kitchen door and looked out, and that’s when I saw it was the same man once again masturbating in the alley,” Cooke said. “So he had knocked to make sure that I saw him, so I knew it was intentional and targeted.”

Cooke filed a police report and set up cameras in the alley on Thanksgiving Day.

She captured video of the man returning to her window, and that’s when she learned the man was also exposing himself to other people.

“After I set up the cameras, I could see that he was not only looking into my window but into the window of one of my neighbors,” Cooke said.

“When she told me this, my heart dropped,” Grace Hall, Cooke’s neighbor, said.

Hall said after she saw the video, she remembered hearing tapping at her window and thinking it was nothing.

“It’s definitely scary to be alone in the apartment in the city and now try and sleep at night,” Hall said.

Hall and Cooke said their neighbors have created a group chat and set up more cameras to monitor the alley.

“I hope that he gets help. You have to be really sick to do something like this and to be at that level of depravity, you need help, you need consequences, that’s what I’m hoping for,” Hall said.

The Richmond Police Department said this incident is under investigation.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.