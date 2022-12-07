Angel Tree
One hospitalized after Richmond garage fire

One person was sent to the hospital after a garage fire broke out in Richmond.
One person was sent to the hospital after a garage fire broke out in Richmond.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One person was sent to the hospital after a garage fire broke out in Richmond.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, around 9:20 p.m., Richmond Fire was called to the 5000 block of Little Creek Lane.

Crews say the garage was detached from the rest of the house, and no damage was done to the home.

One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

At this time, there is no reported cause of the fire.

