News to Know for Dec. 7: Funeral for Congressman Donald McEachin; Peeping Tom in Museum District; Henrico considers metal detectors in schools

Funeral for Va. Congressman Donald McEachin

This morning, friends and family will say their final goodbyes to Congressman Donald McEachin.

The 61-year-old died last week after a decade-long battle with colorectal cancer.

His funeral is set for 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Baptist Church on Creighton Road. Then a reception will follow at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

McEachin is survived by his wife and three children.

Last night, lights in Richmond lit up City Hall in his honor. They chose green to highlight the memory of a fierce, progressive champion for the city.

‘Posh Pervert’ Caught on Camera in the Museum District

Some neighbors in Richmond’s Museum District are having difficulty sleeping after catching a peeping tom looking into their windows late at night.

Residents on Hanover Avenue say for weeks, the man they’ve dubbed the “Posh Pervert” has been going into an alley and looking into apartment windows to expose himself to residents.

One neighbor says one night she caught the man outside in the alley touching himself and she told him to leave. Days later, she heard a tapping on her window and that’s when she saw the man again.

“I went around to my kitchen door and looked out and that’s when I saw it was the same man again masturbating in the alley. So he had knocked to make sure that I saw him so I knew it was intentional and targeted,” Isabel Cooke said.

Isabel set up a camera to catch the man. She says on video you can see the man knocking and looking into other windows as well.

Police ask if you know anything to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Gov. Youngkin Orders COVID-19 Fines, Fees, and Suspensions Be Reviewed

Virginia residents who paid COVID-19 fines and fees may be getting their money back.

Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order requiring all of those fines, fees, and suspensions to be reviewed.

The governor says he plans to include budget amendments to stop the prosecution of these cases and to develop a reimbursement process for those who paid unjustly.

Youngkin is set to introduce that budget on Dec. 15.

Henrico Considers Metal Detectors at Schools

This consideration comes after multiple gun-related incidents have occurred in Henrico Schools.

Henrico students could soon see metal detectors inside their schools. The division says it’s seeing more gun-related incidents on school grounds.

We know in two separate incidents just last week - a student brought a weapon to Highland Springs High School.

Henrico Police say a total of four students have been arrested for the same crime this year - on top of 11 last school year.

Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell says there’s a new sense of urgency to help keep everyone safe.

“We continue to look at every angle and, unfortunately, we have seen some instances of weapons in our schools, increased instances,” Dr. Cashwell said.

Henrico Schools is not saying how much this would cost or exactly what these measures would look like. However, the division says the detectors would be implemented evenly throughout the district.

How’s the Weather?

The rain chances keep coming, but today’s will be spotty and light.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a few light showers. Highs will be in the mid-60s, and lows in the low 50s.

