New Dollar Tree across from Richmond Raceway in the works

By Joi Bass
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A new Dollar Tree is in the works, right next to the Richmond Raceway.

Dollar Tree has leased the old Rite Aid building at the corner of East Laburnum and the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

The company says this location fills a gap in the Highland Park area.

“Dollar Tree was very excited about this location as it filled a gap in the Highland Park area. An opening date has not been announced, but it is anticipated they will open in mid-December after a complete remodel of the building. The building was originally built for Rite Aid in 1995 and was converted to a Walgreen’s location in conjunction with their purchase of Rite Aid.”, David T. Kalman, the store’s landlord representative from S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co., said.

It’s expected to open in the next few weeks after a complete remodel of the building.

