Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

‘He was a wonderful friend’: U.S. Rep. McEachin laid to rest Wednesday

Around 1,500 people attended McEachin’s funeral service at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church.
MCEACHIN FUNERAL
MCEACHIN FUNERAL(MCEACHIN FUNERAL)
By Macy Moors
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of people gathered to say their final farewell to Congressman Donald McEachin at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church in Henrico at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Henrico County officials say around 1,500 people attended the funeral service.

The 61-year-old died Monday, Nov. 28, after a long battle with colorectal cancer.

“A big brother is what he was to me, and I’m certain he was so many other things to so many other people,” Tyrone Nelson with the Henrico Board of Supervisors said.

Elected officials like Nelson remember McEachin as a loving father, husband, friend and mentor.

A three-time congressman, McEachin recently won re-election in the 4th District, which covers the city of Richmond, Henrico, parts of Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities.

Senator Tim Kaine says he’ll always remember McEachin for his ability to wear many hats in public service.

“He was very successful both lawyer and elected official, and in his 40s, politics, law practice, wife, kids, he went back to Virginia Union to get a divinity degree. I mean, who does that? What busy person does that?” Kaine said.

Senator Mark Warner describes his friendship with the congressman as a close bond.

He says McEachin never once complained about his disease, which he was first diagnosed with in 2013, and adds McEachin never let his illness affect his passion for environmental and social justice.

“It’s a really sad day. With the passing of Donald McEachin, Virginia lost a great leader, a whole lot of us, including me, lost a great friend, and I think you’re seeing the kind of turnout here to celebrate his life and to celebrate the fact that he was a man of deep faith and of great public service,” Warner said.

McEachin was laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery Wednesday.

The 61-year-old is survived by his wife, Collette, and his three children.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter La Niña pattern, in a graphic from Climate.gov
Winter 2022-23: Another La Niña year could have big impacts
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify woman hit and killed crossing Midlothian Turnpike
The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider offensive....
Carytown billboard has community upset
Charles Hayes, 44, of Richmond and Christopher Seay, 43, of Chesterfield have both been charged...
2 men arrested after witness alerts police to attempted catalytic converter theft
Shortly after canceling the Family Foundation's reservation, Metzger’s Bar & Butchery released...
Conservative organization denied reservation at Richmond restaurant

Latest News

A former player at the school, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is facing three counts of...
Virginia football players granted extra year of eligibility
Kristina Kadashevych, a principal ballet dancer from Ukraine, will be in the spotlight to...
Ukrainian ballerina set to perform in Richmond Ballet’s Nutcracker
How to protect yourself from porch pirates
Experts warn of potential increase in porch pirates during the holiday shopping season
Porch Pirates