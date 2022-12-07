‘He was a wonderful friend’: U.S. Rep. McEachin laid to rest Wednesday

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of people gathered to say their final farewell to Congressman Donald McEachin at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church in Henrico at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Henrico County officials say around 1,500 people attended the funeral service.

The 61-year-old died Monday, Nov. 28, after a long battle with colorectal cancer.

“A big brother is what he was to me, and I’m certain he was so many other things to so many other people,” Tyrone Nelson with the Henrico Board of Supervisors said.

Elected officials like Nelson remember McEachin as a loving father, husband, friend and mentor.

A three-time congressman, McEachin recently won re-election in the 4th District, which covers the city of Richmond, Henrico, parts of Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities.

Senator Tim Kaine says he’ll always remember McEachin for his ability to wear many hats in public service.

“He was very successful both lawyer and elected official, and in his 40s, politics, law practice, wife, kids, he went back to Virginia Union to get a divinity degree. I mean, who does that? What busy person does that?” Kaine said.

Senator Mark Warner describes his friendship with the congressman as a close bond.

He says McEachin never once complained about his disease, which he was first diagnosed with in 2013, and adds McEachin never let his illness affect his passion for environmental and social justice.

“It’s a really sad day. With the passing of Donald McEachin, Virginia lost a great leader, a whole lot of us, including me, lost a great friend, and I think you’re seeing the kind of turnout here to celebrate his life and to celebrate the fact that he was a man of deep faith and of great public service,” Warner said.

McEachin was laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery Wednesday.

The 61-year-old is survived by his wife, Collette, and his three children.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.