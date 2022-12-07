Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Deputies investigating remains of human fetus found in shallow grave 

Deputies in Kentucky say they are investigating after a fetus was found in a shallow grave. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT Staff, Grason Passmore and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky authorities say they have opened an investigation after the remains of a fetus were found on a property this week.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the human fetus was found in a shallow grave on a property about 20 minutes outside of downtown Lexington on Tuesday.

WKYT reports the fetus was taken to the Kentucky State Police laboratory for further testing. Deputies said it appeared it was recently buried.

According to detectives, the situation is sensitive, and their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter La Niña pattern, in a graphic from Climate.gov
Winter 2022-23: Another La Niña year could have big impacts
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify woman hit and killed crossing Midlothian Turnpike
The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider offensive....
Carytown billboard has community upset
Charles Hayes, 44, of Richmond and Christopher Seay, 43, of Chesterfield have both been charged...
2 men arrested after witness alerts police to attempted catalytic converter theft
Shortly after canceling the Family Foundation's reservation, Metzger’s Bar & Butchery released...
Conservative organization denied reservation at Richmond restaurant

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel...
Biden, Pelosi speak at vigil honoring victims of gun violence
Photo of crash involving liquor store owner Kenny Lee on Nov. 19, 2021.
Liquor store CEO was drunk at time of fatal crash, report finds
VSP responds to chilling past of 'catfishing' cop
VSP responds to chilling details of ‘catfishing’ cop who killed California family
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Colorado Springs, Colo., Police Department shared via...
FBI got tip about Colorado nightclub shooting suspect a day before 2021 arrest