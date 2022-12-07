Capitol Police: Man breaks into state agency attempting to steal cars

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Capitol Police are searching for a man who tried to steal cars from a state agency last month.

According to Capitol Police, the man broke into the Virginia Housing Headquarters located at 601 South Belvidere Street at 2:21 a.m. on Nov. 26.

Capitol Police say the man entered the parking deck of the agency and broke out the driver’s side windows of two cars.

After that attempt was unsuccessful, the man used a parking sign to smash a glass door to get inside the main building. He later left the building through a cafeteria door and walked toward South Second Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Capitol Police Special Agent John Jones at 804-786-2525.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.