Woman found guilty of aiding in former deputy’s wifes murder

Casey Rogers, found guilty of first-degree murder.
Casey Rogers, found guilty of first-degree murder.(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Meadows woman has been found guilty of aiding in the murder of a former Henry County deputy’s wife.

Casey Rogers was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and grand larceny of a firearm. Rogers was also found guilty of possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Rogers previously entered a plead of no contest to grand larceny of a motor vehicle charge.

The charges against Rogers came from her role in helping 66-year-old David Morse plan to kill his wife. Morse was found guilty of his wife’s murder in December of 2021.

Rogers’s sentencing date is set for March 7, 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Woman killed after being struck by car on Midlothian Turnpike
