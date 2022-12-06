‘We continue to look at every angle’: Henrico Schools considers metal detectors across district

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools are considering implementing metal detectors and wands throughout the school division.

This decision comes after multiple gun-related incidents have occurred throughout Henrico Schools.

We know a student brought a weapon to Highland Springs High School in two separate incidents just last week.

Henrico Police says four students have been arrested for the same crime this year, on top of 11 arrests last school year.

In a meeting last week, Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell said she requested more K9′s sweep through the school district. Metal detectors and wands were also a topic of conversation.

Cashwell tells NBC12 there’s a new sense of urgency to help keep everyone safe.

“We continue to look at every angle and, unfortunately, we have seen some instances of weapons in our schools, increased instances,” Cashwell said.

The school division does have security buzz-in systems, security cameras and security resource officers in place but is considering adding these detectors as an extra step.

Cashwell says they plan to begin field testing these measures to find their best viable options. She couldn’t give a timeline for safety reasons.

Henrico schools also aren’t saying how much this would cost or what exactly these measures would look like but says the detectors would be implemented evenly throughout the district.

“Wands are less expensive. They’re just a few thousand dollars versus metal detectors, which are much more expensive,” Henrico Board of Supervisor Chairman Patricia O’Bannon said.

O’Bannon says it’s money worth spending, but the ultimate decision is to be made by school leaders.

“With the way the world is today, we have to very much consider problems that can come up with students bringing knives, or guns, or weapons to school,” O’Bannon said.

O’Bannon adds she only has one concern.

“The emotional trauma to small children or to children,” O’Bannon said.

