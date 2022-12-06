Angel Tree
Walmart employees hurt in Virginia shooting out of hospital

The Walmart store remains closed and it's unclear when it may reopen.
The Walmart store remains closed and it's unclear when it may reopen.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - The last two patients who were wounded when a Walmart employee in Virginia opened fire on his co-workers in an employee break room have been released from the hospital.

A spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital told The Virginian-Pilot that the two remaining patients had been discharged as of Monday night.

Six people were shot to death and three others were hospitalized when 31-year-old Andre Bing, an overnight manager, opened fire in a break room before killing himself at the Sam’s Circle Walmart in Chesapeake.

A Walmart company executive said last week that the store would remain closed for the foreseeable future as the company determines how best to remodel and reopen the store to help employees move forward.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

