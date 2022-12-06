Angel Tree
Tuesday Forecast: Spotty light rain for a couple of days

Thursday looking pleasantly warm and dry.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Spotty areas of light rain today and tomorrow with signs pointing to a pleasant Thursday.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with areas of light rain. Only 1/10″ Rain expected. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Cloudy with light scattered showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a shower possible in the afternoon. Lows near 50, highs in the mid-60s (Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Partly sunny to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Rain likely, especially toward evening. Lows in the upper 40s, high around 50. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible toward evening. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

