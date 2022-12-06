Stoney: $6 million surplus should go toward needs of Richmond’s vulnerable populations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration has proposed using budget surplus money to address the needs of the city’s most vulnerable populations.

The proposal for the $6 million surplus is:

Over $3.1 million for the Department of Housing and Community Development for four inclement weather shelters and 190 beds.

$1 million to Greater Richmond Continuum of Care - an organization that provides services to the homeless

$1 million to HumanKind to provide flexible, emergency relief for families in crisis

$500,000 to NextUp RVA to extend positive youth development programs to help prevent youth violence into the summer

$400,000 for Help 1 RVA resource directory - an online hub that connects users with a network of service providers and available resources in the Greater Richmond Region, ranging from food and housing to childcare and employment.

The amendment also proposes that $5 million be used to address salary compression among first responders, and $1.1 million toward traffic calming projects.

“Taking care of our most vulnerable populations such as our homeless, families in crisis, and our youth -- is not only a necessary investment in their welfare, but it’s the right thing to do,” said Mayor Stoney. “This funding will allow us to provide critical assistance in the coming months, and I appreciate Council’s support of our residents.”

City Council is expected to vote on the proposal on Dec. 12.

