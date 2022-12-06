Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Stoney: $6 million surplus should go toward needs of Richmond’s vulnerable populations

City Council is expected to vote on the proposal on Dec. 12.
City Council is expected to vote on the proposal on Dec. 12.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration has proposed using budget surplus money to address the needs of the city’s most vulnerable populations.

The proposal for the $6 million surplus is:

  • Over $3.1 million for the Department of Housing and Community Development for four inclement weather shelters and 190 beds.
  • $1 million to Greater Richmond Continuum of Care - an organization that provides services to the homeless
  • $1 million to HumanKind to provide flexible, emergency relief for families in crisis
  • $500,000 to NextUp RVA to extend positive youth development programs to help prevent youth violence into the summer
  • $400,000 for Help 1 RVA resource directory - an online hub that connects users with a network of service providers and available resources in the Greater Richmond Region, ranging from food and housing to childcare and employment.

The amendment also proposes that $5 million be used to address salary compression among first responders, and $1.1 million toward traffic calming projects.

“Taking care of our most vulnerable populations such as our homeless, families in crisis, and our youth -- is not only a necessary investment in their welfare, but it’s the right thing to do,” said Mayor Stoney. “This funding will allow us to provide critical assistance in the coming months, and I appreciate Council’s support of our residents.”

City Council is expected to vote on the proposal on Dec. 12.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider offensive....
Carytown billboard has community upset
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
The winter La Niña pattern, in a graphic from Climate.gov
Winter 2022-23: Another La Niña year could have big impacts
The $132 million I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project is adding three additional...
Bridge opening expected to cause heavy traffic on I-95N near Fredericksburg
You may have spotted a new billboard turning heads in Carytown. Many say the sign's messaging...
News to Know for Dec. 5: Bridge opening expected to cause heavy traffic on I-95 N; Carytown billboard stirs up controversy; State Crime Commission meeting

Latest News

Experts urge consumers to use credit cards for online shopping
Experts urge holiday shoppers to use credit instead of debit cards when buying online
Experts urge holiday shoppers to use credit instead of debit cards when buying online
The Walmart store remains closed and it's unclear when it may reopen.
Walmart employees hurt in Virginia shooting out of hospital
The three football players were shot and killed when the suspect opened fire on a bus - after...
UVA grants posthumous degrees to football players killed in shooting