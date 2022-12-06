News to Know for Dec. 6: Ramp from Belvidere to I-95 S closes; Richmond delivery driver accused of sexual assault; Kirstie Alley dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for Tuesday!

Major Traffic Alert in Richmond

A ramp from Belvidere to I-95 south is closing down for the next year. This is all near the Siegel Center.

VDOT says the interchange will remain closed until early 2024 as part of an ongoing interchange improvement project.

The project will realign the on-ramp from Belvidere Street to I-95 south and remove an existing ramp from Brook Road.

As VDOT prepares for this work, they’re asking drivers to be patient behind the wheel and to follow all signs.

Delivery Driver Accused of Sexual Assault at Assisted Living Facility

Chesterfield Police say 48-year-old Leon Sykes Jr. of Richmond was delivering a package to the Bickford Senior Living Facility off Huguenot Road last Thursday.

After he delivered the package, they say he went into the victim’s room and began touching her inappropriately while exposing himself. Then the victim woke up and confronted him before he ran out.

A report was made to police.

Hours later, Sykes allegedly came back to the same facility to make another delivery - that’s when he was arrested.

Chesterfield Police believe there could be more victims.

If you know anything, you are asked to give police a call at 804-748-1251.

Actress Kirstie Alley Dies After Cancer Battle

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of HBO's "Girls" in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Her family says the 71-year-old died - after a short battle with cancer.

Alley rose to fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s playing a bar manager in the comedy series “Cheers.”

Though Alley was best known for her role in Cheers, she also starred in a number of other tv shows and films that included David’s Mother, Veronica’s Closet, and Look Who’s Talking.

Glenwood Farms Seeks New Owner

Dozens of tenants have complained about the basic lack of necessities.

Inspectors have cited more than 1,100 building code violations - including sewer leaks, electrical hazards, and rodents.

The complex was acquired by Apex Glenwood Virginia, LLC back in 2018, and Henrico’s Director of Community Revitalization says living conditions have only gotten worse.

The county has been asking the current property owners for a redevelopment plan to address tenant issues since 2019.

Henrico officials expect the current lender to foreclose on the property and say they’re hoping to find a new owner within the next year.

Spott Light Rain

You might want to grab the rain gear today because some areas will have some light rain.

The good news is, the rain won’t last all day! Lows will be in the upper 30s and highs in the mid-50s.

