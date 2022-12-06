Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Lawsuit challenging Virginia’s skill game ban will continue into 2023

Emporia’s Sadler Travel Plaza, part of the lawsuit challenging Virginia’s skill-game ban, has...
Emporia’s Sadler Travel Plaza, part of the lawsuit challenging Virginia’s skill-game ban, has had the machines for roughly two decades, according to court filings.(Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury)
By Graham Moomaw
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A judge on Monday declined to dismiss a lawsuit claiming Virginia’s ban on slots-like skill machines violates free speech and indicated a state senator’s involvement in the case means it won’t go to trial until after the 2023 General Assembly session is over.

At a hearing Monday morning in Greensville County Circuit Court, Judge Louis Lerner also rejected a claim the General Assembly violated the Virginia Constitution by quietly adding legislation to the most recent state budget that sought to reinforce the purported illegality of the machines that have proliferated in Virginia convenience stores, truck stops and sports bars.

Lerner said he had serious concerns about the argument but ultimately concluded it wasn’t the court’s role to try to force the General Assembly to legislate in the open.

“Government at any level should not be doing business in the dark,” Lerner said from the bench. “But once again, I’m not going to peek into that closet.”

But after siding with the state on that issue, Lerner said he continues to see merit in the skill-game industry’s arguments that the ban violates free speech by seeking to classify a particular type of video game as illegal gambling.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider offensive....
Carytown billboard has community upset
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
The $132 million I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project is adding three additional...
Bridge opening expected to cause heavy traffic on I-95N near Fredericksburg
You may have spotted a new billboard turning heads in Carytown. Many say the sign's messaging...
News to Know for Dec. 5: Bridge opening expected to cause heavy traffic on I-95 N; Carytown billboard stirs up controversy; State Crime Commission meeting
The winter La Niña pattern, in a graphic from Climate.gov
Winter 2022-23: Another La Niña year could have big impacts

Latest News

A Richmond man is behind bars - accused of sexually assaulting a 92-year-old woman at an...
News to Know for Dec. 6: Ramp from Belvidere to I-95 S closes; Richmond delivery driver accused of sexual assault; Kirstie Alley dies
A ramp leading to I-95 South from Belvidere Street North will be closed as part of their...
Interchange improvement project begins on I-95 near Belvidere St.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin requested the investigation of Loudoun County Public Schools on...
Report blasts Virginia schools’ handling of sex assaults
Tuesday Forecast: Spotty light rain for a couple of days
Tuesday Forecast: Spotty light rain for a couple of days