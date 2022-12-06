Angel Tree
‘I think it’s a calling’: Aide honored for work with Colonial Heights special needs students

By Anthony Antoine
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A teacher’s aide working with special needs students at a Colonial Heights elementary school has gone above and beyond to ensure they get as many opportunities as possible.

Tracy Lowery, a paraprofessional at Tussing Elementary school, says she enjoys working with students with special needs and even started a mini Special Olympics at the school. This allowed all students of all abilities to come together and have fun.

Now, she’s the local coordinator for the Colonial Heights Special Olympics and Area 16, along with dedicating as much time as possible to creating safe, nonjudgmental spaces for these children.

One parent with a child in the Special Olympics was so touched by Lowery’s hard work and love for her students that she wanted to thank her with NBC12′s Acts of Kindness.

