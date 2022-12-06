Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Governor’s Office releases report to combat antisemitism

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Governor’s Office has released new recommendations to stop antisemitism in Virginia.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin established the Commission to Combat Antisemitism on his first day of office after an increase in antisemitic incidents nationally and in Virginia.

So far in 2022, Virginia alone has seen nearly 350 reports of antisemitic acts.

On Monday, the Commission released its finding saying Virginia should bolster K-12 education on the Holocaust and Judaism, increase hate crime reporting, and data collection, and prevent state agencies from contracting with companies that have taken antisemitic positions.

“Hatred, intolerance, and antisemitism have no place in Virginia and I appreciate the committee’s hard work to highlight and grapple with these matters,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We have challenges in Virginia and we must work together to address them. For Virginia to be the best place to live, work, and raise a family, the Commonwealth must welcome people of all faiths, ethnicities, and backgrounds with open arms.”

The Commission is tasked with analyzing trends in antisemitism nationally, and in the commonwealth, according to the governor’s office. It’s also required to examine the root causes of antisemitism and proposes solutions to hold hate crime perpetrators accountable, support victims, and stop antisemitism before it starts.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider offensive....
Carytown billboard has community upset
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
The $132 million I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project is adding three additional...
Bridge opening expected to cause heavy traffic on I-95N near Fredericksburg
The winter La Niña pattern, in a graphic from Climate.gov
Winter 2022-23: Another La Niña year could have big impacts
You may have spotted a new billboard turning heads in Carytown. Many say the sign's messaging...
News to Know for Dec. 5: Bridge opening expected to cause heavy traffic on I-95 N; Carytown billboard stirs up controversy; State Crime Commission meeting

Latest News

Woman killed in crash on Midlothian Turnpike
Woman killed after being struck by car on Midlothian Turnpike
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Woman killed after being struck by car on Midlothian Turnpike
Governor's Office releases report to combat antisemitism
Governor’s Office releases report to combat antisemitism
Emporia’s Sadler Travel Plaza, part of the lawsuit challenging Virginia’s skill-game ban, has...
Lawsuit challenging Virginia’s skill game ban will continue into 2023