Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in respect and memory for the nearly 4,000 American service men and women killed or wounded in the early morning of Dec. 7, 1941, at the United States Navy Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

This order comes from a press release sent out by the Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin on the evening of Dec. 6.

The flags are to be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

