Entertainment group announces upcoming concert series at Browns Island

Broadberry Entertainment Group presents Drive-By Truckers with Lydia Loveless on Friday April...
Broadberry Entertainment Group presents Drive-By Truckers with Lydia Loveless on Friday April 28 at Brown's Island.(Broadberry Entertainment Group)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Broadberry Entertainment Group, a concert booking and promotion company based in Richmond has announced an upcoming concert series starting in April of 2023.

Performances from Drive-By Truckers with Lydia Loveless will kick off the concert series on Friday, April 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec 9 at 10 a.m.

This will be the first of many concerts held at Brown’s Island as part of the upcoming “Live Loud” series in 2023.

The event will feature alcoholic beverages and food trucks. Outside beverages, food and coolers are not permitted.

For more information or to purchase tickets click here.

