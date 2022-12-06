Chesterfield Fire and EMS to host Midlothian Station 5 dedication ceremony

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and EMSD will dedicate a new three-bay fire station on Monday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m.

The 15,000-square-foot station which is located at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Charter Colony Parkway opened in early September.

The station features a ladder truck, engine, ambulance, technical rescue truck, and a brush truck.

The new Midlothian Station 5 will serve an area covering 22.8 square miles, including a population of approximately 29,445 people with more than 9,000 structures.

“When I became fire chief in Chesterfield in late 2008, I quickly recognized that the old Fire Station No. 5 was incapable of supporting current and future Fire and EMS needs in the growing Midlothian area,” said Loy Senter, chief of Chesterfield Fire and EMS. “Following a multi-alarm fire in the Old Buckingham Station apartments in late 2010, work began in earnest to plan for a new fire station in Midlothian that would house additional staff and equipment to better protect the community, including higher density mixed-use and multifamily developments.”

The former station, built in 1955 has a two-bay vehicle garage however, it isn’t large enough to accommodate a ladder truck and the ability to expand the building to keep up with population growth is limited.

Ladder truck 5 is Chesterfield’s sixth staffed ladder truck and with more than 2,900 of Chesterfield’s tall residential buildings in the new station’s service district, It confronts the increased growth in multifamily housing and mixed-use developments.

“It’s a special day for the county and residents and businesses who will be served by Station 5,” said Midlothian District Supervisor Dr. Mark S. Miller. “Safety of citizens remains the county’s highest priority. By ensuring we have proper facilities and equipment, our Fire and EMS Department is better prepared to preserve and protect our community’s most important asset, our people.”

The ceremony, which is open to the public will take place on Monday, Dec.12 at 10 a.m.

Parking will be available at Winfree Church located at 13617 Midlothian Turnpike and a free shuttle to the ceremony will be provided.

Attendees are asked to use the church’s Coalfield Road entrance to access the parking and shuttle area.

