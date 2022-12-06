A.P. Hill statue could be removed as early as next week; appeal pending

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the City of Richmond finalizes plans to remove the last Confederate statue still standing, a new appeal is emerging from A.P. Hill’s descendants.

In October, a Richmond Circuit Court judge ruled in the city’s favor on the issue, clearing the way for removal.

“At this point I know the judge has given the city authorization to go ahead and take it down. Bennett Funeral Homes will be taking the remains. So that process is moving forward,” said Ann-Frances Lambert, Richmond City Council.

The statue could come down as early as next week. But, the latest appeal now calls into question who gets to remove Hill.

“Mostly, I think it boils down to a dispute over who gets the benefit of the city contract,” said Steven Benjamin, NBC12 Legal Analyst.

Benjamin says the legal fight could be dragged out even longer.

“What they’re objecting to is the city making the arrangements for disinterment. They say that they want the power to determine which funeral director gets the contract,” said Benjamin.

Those appealing also say they don’t want the statue or marker going to The Black History Museum, which has taken control of all the other Confederate monuments removed in the city.

The general, killed in the Civil War, is buried under the statue, which sits at the intersection of Hermitage and Laburnum on the city’s north side.

“Even though that could be a delay with the appeal, traffic calming measures are being implemented as we speak,” said Councilor Lambert.

Hill’s remains will head to a Culpeper cemetery. After the statue and 45 granite blocks are removed, plans call for the area to be paved so drivers don’t have to navigate the cumbersome circle at the intersection.

Additional safety improvements for that busy stretch of Laburnum Avenue are also on tap, including ways to curb speeding.

Benjamin also says if the Virginia Supreme Court fails to take up the case, then the descendants will be out of legal options.

