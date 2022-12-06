Woman killed after being struck by car on Midlothian Turnpike
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a deadly crash in Chesterfield Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the report of a crash on the 7100 block of Tim Price Way - off Midlothian Turnpike - near the Chippenham exit just after 6:30 a.m.
According to police, a woman was walking south across the westbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike when she was struck by a vehicle. She died at the scene.
The driver remained at the scene.
Police may believe a second vehicle may have also struck the woman.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
