Woman killed after being struck by car on Midlothian Turnpike

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a deadly crash in Chesterfield Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the report of a crash on the 7100 block of Tim Price Way - off Midlothian Turnpike - near the Chippenham exit just after 6:30 a.m.

According to police, a woman was walking south across the westbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike when she was struck by a vehicle. She died at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police may believe a second vehicle may have also struck the woman.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

NBC12 is on scene working to learn more - check back for updates.

