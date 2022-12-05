Angel Tree
UVA: Only school with both undefeated men’s and women’s basketball teams

By Joi Bass
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Virginia is the only school in the country to have undefeated men’s and women’s basketball teams, according to the university’s athletics department.

On Sunday, the women’s basketball team picked up a 78-36 victory against the University of North Carolina Wilmington. This is the Cavaliers’ first 10-0 start to a season since 1991 and the first 10-game win streak since the 1999-2000 season.

The men’s team fought off FSU on Saturday with a final score of 62 to 57, improving to 7-0. They’ll host James Madison University Tuesday night, with tip-off at 8 p.m.

