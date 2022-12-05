Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RRHA explores new police force for public housing sites

The head of Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority wants to establish a three-member...
By Henry Graff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The head of Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority wants to establish a three-member security force at each of the authority’s six large public housing communities, which includes nearly 3,000 units.

RRHA CEO Steven Nesmith says those hired would be able to make arrests and carry a gun.

“We’re going to ask the residents, ‘How do you want this security force to police your neighborhood in public housing? What do you want to see them do?’” said Nesmith

In 2014, the authority abruptly disbanded its seven-member force due to funding issues.

Nesmith says the new push comes after the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey in Gilpin Court. She was gunned down, caught in crossfire in September, while walking to the store.

“I’m excited about that, when it comes to public safety, all hands on deck, so every aspect of it is necessary,” said Ann-Frances Lambert, Richmond City Council.

Nesmith says the move should help curb shootings or violence that can play out inside public housing communities, and that funding is secured for salaries and equipment.

“It’s a top priority because we’ve seen killings, drugs happening in the community. What you basically have is a community of residents that are in fear of living in the community,” said Nesmith.

The organization’s new CEO is selling the security force as part of a larger package of hope, jobs and security. Other aspects would include job training for youth and adults as well as creating an apprenticeship program within RRHA.

“Hopefully we can get some of these young individuals off the streets, guns out of their hands and back into a discipline program that will help us all,” said Lambert.

Meanwhile, Nesmith says he will meet with Richmond’s acting police chief in two weeks to discuss the plan. Barring any issues, the rollout should happen in February.

