RACC encouraging adoption while using office space to house influx of dogs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) are reaching capacity. Now, they’re using their office space to house all the dogs and cats coming in.

“We don’t want animals outside freezing to death,” RACC Director Christie Chipps-Peters said. “We are worried...the cold always adds a different element to our life-saving measures.”

By 11 a.m. Monday morning, four strays already came into the shelter needing kennels.

“We are pulling a ton of stray animals from the streets that we are holding and awaiting their owners to come and get them,” Chipps-Peters said. “Our holding spaces and our quarantine right now are completely full, and our adoption spaces are overflowing.”

Chipps-Peters says they need more people to foster and adopt animals. She sees more people grappling with financial hardship, thus giving up their pets. RACC is trying to help by providing free food, medical care and supplies.

“Typically, in wintertime, things slow down a little bit, and they haven’t slowed down,” she said. “If anything, they’re increasing at Mach speed.”

On Monday, the no-kill shelter sounded the alarm on social media as they’re forced to move dogs to office spaces to make room.

“We just have a ton of dogs right now, and adoptions are really slow and down, and we hope that we can maybe turn that tide,” Chipps-Peters said.

The SPCA says over 60 cats found forever homes last week, but only about a dozen dogs got adopted.

This is making it harder to find space for other pups in need.

“It is limiting us on our ability to respond to shelters that really need help with dogs and some that may be nearing crisis level of making tough decisions,” SPCA Spokesperson Tabitha Treloar said.

If you are considering adopting an animal this holiday season but the cost is a concern, Howell’s Heating and Air is sponsoring an adoption event from Dec. 9 to 11 at RACC, where all those adoption fees will be waived.

