Police: Woman steals $1,000 jewelry, merchandise from Colonial Heights Walmart

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Colonial Heights are working to find a woman they say committed grand larceny at a Walmart last month.

Police say the woman entered the store located at 671 Southpark Boulevard on Nov. 1 at around 7:36 p.m.

She entered the jewelry department and broke open a display. After that, police say the woman stole over $1,000 in jewelry and merchandise and left the store.

Anyone with information that can help identify this woman is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

