Police arrest man accused of sexual assault at assisted living facility; more victims possible

Sykes was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery, indecent exposure and unlawful entry.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say there may be more victims of sexual assault following the arrest of 48-year-old Leon Sykes Jr. on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Police say he inappropriately touched a female resident at an assisted living facility on Huguenot Road after making a delivery.

Sykes, who is employed as a delivery driver, entered the facility to make a delivery.

After making that delivery, police say the suspect entered the female victim’s room while she was sleeping and inappropriately touched the victim while exposing himself.

When the victim was awakened, Sykes fled the scene.

Police were able to arrest Sykes later that day when he returned to make another delivery.

Sykes was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery, indecent exposure and unlawful entry.

Police are still investigating and believe Sykes may have additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

