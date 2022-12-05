News to Know for Dec. 5: Bridge opening expected to cause heavy traffic on I-95 N; Carytown billboard stirs up controversy; State Crime Commission meeting

Angel Tree
You may have spotted a new billboard turning heads in Carytown. Many say the sign's messaging is anti-LGBTQ and it has some residents and business owners upset.(WWBT)
By Joi Bass
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to kick off the work week!

Carytown Billboard Has Community Upset

Many are saying the sign’s messaging is anti-LGBTQ, and it has residents and business owners upset.

The sign itself doesn’t specifically say anything about the LGBTQ community, but it does feature a link to a website called Seed Sowers.

The website says that people who are queer shouldn’t be and uses religious texts as the reasoning.

“We don’t own the billboard and we don’t own the building so we rent it so that’s frustrating sometimes to see things that happen on top of your head that you can’t do anything about it,” Mario Lopresti, part owner of Mary Angela’s Pizzeria said.

The billboard says it was paid for by Seed Sowers - which claims to be a group of Christians who want to distribute God’s Word.

However, no one knows who from the group put the sign up or how long it will be up for.

State Crime Commission to Discuss DUI Laws

Now that marijuana is being legalized, concerns are rising about people driving while high.

Later today, The State Crime Commission will be going over some recommendations to change legislation when it comes to driving under the influence.

According to the meeting agenda, the commission is going over ten options to adopt legislative items to make an easier way to discipline drivers under the influence of marijuana.

The commission plans to vote on the recommendations today, and it would then go to the General Assembly for approval.

Today’s meeting starts at noon in the Pocahontas Building in Richmond.

On Your Side Alert!

Personal property and real estate tax bills for the second half of 2022 are due today for Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, and Henrico County residents.

If you have any questions or want to pay online - you can visit your city or county website.

Bridge Work Expected to Cause Heavy Traffic on I-95 Near Fredericksburg

You can expect delays on I-95 Near Fredericksburg because of a new interstate bridge over the Rappahannock River.

The $132 million project is adding three additional travel lanes on the busiest segment of I-95.

However, starting at five this evening through early Wednesday morning, crews will have to close some northbound lanes. This will be between exit 130 and exit 136.

You are urged to use alternate routes in the Fredericksburg area to avoid delays.

How’s the Weather?

Monday will be a dry day, but there will be several rain chances coming this week.

To kick off the work week, we will see partly sunny skies. Lows will be in the low 30s and upper 20s, and highs in the mid-50s.

