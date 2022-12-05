Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Newly discovered dinosaur may have dived like a duck

Scientists say the species Natovenator polydontus had a hollow body with three toes and claws...
Scientists say the species Natovenator polydontus had a hollow body with three toes and claws on each limb. It also had streamlined ribs, like those of diving birds.(Source: Communications Biology, Yusik Choi via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A newly discovered dinosaur species may have been a diving predator like a penguin or a duck, according to a recent study.

A team of scientists around the world say the species Natovenator polydontus had a hollow body with three toes and claws on each limb. It also had streamlined ribs, like those of diving birds, according to the study published in Communications Biology.

Researchers say the theropod, or hollow-bodied dinosaur, likely used its forearms to propel it through the water. It may have dived like a duck to catch its prey.

The species lived in Mongolia during the Upper Cretaceous period, 145 to 66 million years ago, CNN reports.

Dinosaurs were previously thought of as strictly terrestrial, but increasingly, evidence has emerged suggesting that some species spent as much time in the water as they did on land.

Scientists hope the study can help open the door for more expansive ideas about dinosaur behavior.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting in a Henrico Walmart parking lot.
News to Know for Dec. 2: Teen shot to death in Walmart parking lot; First Mpox death in Va.; RVA & Shockoe Illuminates return
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
The $132 million I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project is adding three additional...
Bridge opening expected to cause heavy traffic on I-95N near Fredericksburg
Homes across Central Virginia are decked out for the holidays once again in 2022.
2022 Holiday Homes: A guide to dazzling displays in Central Va.
Police say a second vehicle is believed to have been involved and detectives are asking for the...
Woman killed in hit and run on Chamberlayne Avenue

Latest News

FILE - Web designer Lorie Smith is shown in her office on Nov. 7 in the southwest part of...
Supreme Court taking up clash of religion and gay rights
The cheapest station in Richmond is $2.94 per gallon Monday
Richmond gas prices fall 10 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy
You may have spotted a new billboard turning heads in Carytown. Many say the sign's messaging...
News to Know for Dec. 5: Bridge opening expected to cause heavy traffic on I-95 N; Carytown billboard stirs up controversy; State Crime Commission meeting
Ukrainian officials say artillerly and rocket fire hit areas near Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia,...
Russian oil cap begins, trying to pressure Putin on Ukraine