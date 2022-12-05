Monday Forecast: Dry today but several rain chances coming this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Staying dry for one more day today before shower chances arrive tomorrow.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s and upper 20s, highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with areas of light rain. Rain picks up overnight. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Cloudy with light scattered showers in the morning. Lows near 50, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. A decent chance of staying dry. Slight shower chance. Lows near 50, high around 60. Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Cold rain likely. Could mix with and change to snow in the evening. Light accumulation POSSIBLE Fredericksburg to DC. Lows in low 40s, highs in the low 40s. Temperatures steady or maybe dropping. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s

