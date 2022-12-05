Angel Tree
Man connected to a string of Henrico armed robberies arrested

By NBC12 Newsroom
Dec. 5, 2022
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police arrested a man last Wednesday concerning a string of armed commercial robberies across the county.

Police say the robberies, dating back to Oct. 8, primarily occurred in the county’s West End.

Hassan Malik Rogers, 32, of Henrico, was later developed as a suspect as investigators noted similarities between the subject of each robbery.

Over two months, multiple units within the Henrico County Police Division were able to utilize resources to take Rogers into custody. He was arrested on Nov. 30 following a vehicle pursuit into the City of Richmond, where his car was involved in a crash. Rogers then fled on foot but was later apprehended.

He was charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, abduction, operating a vehicle on a revoked license and eluding police.

Locations for these armed commercial robberies include:

  • 8300 block of Staples Mill Road
  • 9900 block of Three Chopt Road
  • 7000 block of Staples Mill Road
  • 6000 block of Staples Mill Road
  • 8400 block of W. Broad Street
  • 10200 block of Staples Mill Road
  • 1500 block of East Ridge Road

Anyone with information on these incidents can call Detective D. Paul at (804) 501-4894 or submit tips to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

