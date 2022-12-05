Interchange improvement project begins this week on I-95 near Belvidere St.

Angel Tree
The project is expected to be complete in early 2024
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A project aiming to improve safety and traffic flow in Richmond begins this week.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will close the ramp from N. Belvidere Street (Route 1/301) north to I-95 south - near the Siegel Center - starting Tuesday night.

VDOT says the interchange will remain closed until early 2024 as part of an ongoing interchange improvement project.

The project will realign the on-ramp from Belvidere Street to I-95 south/I-64 east and remove an existing ramp from Brook Road. VDOT says crosswalk improvements near the start of the ramp will also increase pedestrian safety and accessibility in the area.

The following detours will be in place for vehicles and trucks:

  • Passenger vehicle detour – Take N. Belvidere St. (Rt. 1/301) north to Mitchell St. Make a U-turn onto N. Belvidere St. south to the ramp to I-95 south.
  • Truck detour – Take N. Belvidere St. (Rt. 1/301) to I-95 north to Hermitage Road south (Exit 78) to Robin Hood Road to the ramp to I-95 south.

