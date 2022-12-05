Henrico Fire Dept. to host recruitment event ahead of New Year

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The new year is quickly approaching, and if you’re looking for a career change for 2023, Henrico Fire Dept. has an opportunity for you.

A recruitment event and community open house will take place on Saturday, Dec.10 at Fire Station 7 located at 2701 E. Laburnum Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to get to know more about Henrico Fire and First Responders, learn about public service and meet with recruiters.

Santa will also be present to take photos with family and friends.

This event is free and open to the public, for more information click here.

