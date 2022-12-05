Angel Tree
Henrico County leaders searching for new Glenwood Farms property owner

Inspectors have cited more than eleven-hundred building code violations.
Glenwood Farms
Glenwood Farms(WWBT)
By Macy Moors
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County leaders say they’re searching for a new responsible local owner to take the title of a 22-acre community that has nearly 300 apartments.

Glenwood Farms apartment complex is located near Laburnum Avenue.

For years, dozens of Glenwood Farms’ tenants have complained about the basic lack of necessities including property owners who respond to maintenance requests and repairs.

Henrico County’s Director of Community Revitalization Eric Leabough says inspectors have cited more than eleven-hundred building code violations.

“You have plumbing leaks, you have drains draining into the crawl space and not into the sewer system, you’ve got rodent issues, you’ve got issues with gas fire appliances that at one point were installed without a building permit,” Leabough said.

The complex was acquired by Apex Glenwood VA, LLC back in 2018 and Leabough says these poor living conditions have only gotten worse over time.

“We don’t want our tenant’s maintenance requests to not be responded to in a timely manner, and they don’t respond to maintenance or repair requests from tenants, and that’s not acceptable,” said Leabough.

He also says the county has been asking the current property owners for a redevelopment plan to address tenants’ issues since 2019 and they still haven’t heard back.

Leabough says they’re expecting the current lender to foreclose on the property and they’re hopeful they will find a new property owner within the next twelve months.

“We want our citizens to live in properties that we would all want to live in,” Leabough said.

Leabough says if anyone is interested they can contact Henrico’s Department of Community Revitalization.

NBC12 did reach out to the current property owners for a response. We will keep you updated once we hear back.

